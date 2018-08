Every time I have spoken to a nephrologist about kidney stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), most of them pointed out that late detection and diagnosis due to negligence and unawareness among the patients and caregivers have been the major concern in the last few years. We have lost our beloved former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to UTI just within a few days after it claimed the life of DMK chief and former TN CMM Karunanidhi. Doctors say that most patients with kidney stones miss the early symptoms and reach for medical care pretty late thereby resulting in severe complications which can be avoided if detected at the right time. Here we are with the top symptoms indicating that you have got kidney stones. Act on the condition before it is too late.

Back, belly or side pain: In case you are suffering from intermittent or continuous back, belly or side pain, consult a nephrologist at once. You may have got kidney stones. The pain occurs as your ureter, the small tube passing urine from kidney to the bladder gets blocked due to stones. This blockage can result in severe pain around your kidneys located in the middle of your back and the pain can extend to your lower abdomen and thighs as well.

If you feel burning sensation while peeing: This is another symptom indicating, you may have kidney stones. This happens when a stone is about to leave your ureter and enter the bladder, thereby stimulating your bladder and irritating it severely.

If there is blood in the urine: Watch out for blood in the urine. In case you find even little trace of blood in your urine, make sure you immediately see a doctor. This is because just like the inside lining of your mouth, the inner lining of kidney and bladder are sensitive, and they may get injured if the stone scratches the tissue or irritates them. This results in bleeding which shows up in your urine.

Peeing very little at a time: In case you are unable to pee sufficiently, you may have to go for a check-up. This takes place during the passage of a stone through the ureter that irritates your bladder and makes you feel like you need to go to the washroom often even if you actually do not need it.

Nausea and vomiting, fever and chills: This may indicate that your kidney is blocked, more specifically the ureter is either partially or wholly blocked, obstructing urine flow to the bladder. The nerves that you share between your kidneys and intestine can get affected and adversely impact your digestive tract, thereby making you feel nauseous and even vomit. In case you have fever and chills along with the other symptoms it means you have developed an infection that you need to get rid of soon.

