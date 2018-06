Dr Khanna from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi was joined by renowned doctors from vascular and other specialities both from India and abroad. Addressing the panel of experts during the 10th Asia Pacific Vascular Intervention Course at Hotel Taj Palace today, he said, “Lifestyle practices have great impact on the health of a person. With the rapid urbanisation, the disease trends have shifted drastically with non-communicable diseases presenting a greater risk of mortality. Cardiovascular diseases alone account for one-fourth of all mortality cases in India, making it the biggest cause of death. Unhealthy eating habits lead to high cholesterol, obesity, malnutrition, etc. This is further worsened by the increasing stress, which people face every day.”

Dr. Khanna initiated the course introduction and gave a brief summary of the agenda for the course, with focus on workshops with the aim to create awareness about the latest techniques in treatment of various diseases. Through this course, Dr. Khanna said, he hopes to promote the learning curve for all attendees, especially young practitioners.

The Asia Pacific Vascular Intervention Course is a 3-day long program where physicians and scientists from world over participate. This platform allows them to discuss in detail current practices, knowledge and experience for evaluation and management of patients with complex vascular diseases through interdisciplinary discussions and novel endovascular techniques. It is a comprehensive and interactive course, serving as a stage for exchange of knowledge of latest interventional techniques amongst the pioneers in the field of Endovascular Interventions.

The workshops presented a unique opportunity to learn as they include simulation based training, hands on sessions, venous workshops, interaction with experts and challenging case reviews from renowned experts across the globe.

Dr. Khanna highlighted the importance of these platforms in boosting global medical cooperation, “These gathering of imminent experts are extremely useful as it provides an opportunity for exchange of path breaking idea. India has been a pioneering country when it comes to innovation, adaption and evolution of cutting edge technology in all branches of medicine, including vascular science. We will continue to share our ideas with the world while we will also continue to learn from their best practices.”