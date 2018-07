Fitness is not longer an option, but now it is a conscious choice. We have seen many examples of people who have given up their sedentary lifestyles by adopting healthy lifestyles. It was only now that #FitnessChallenge swooped the internet. Last week, the master-blaster- Sachin Tendulkar started a new initiative to keep India fit. All you have to do is play your favourite sport and post a video by nominating or passing on the challenge to others/ friends. Have a look:

When it comes to fitness and love for sports, you can’t miss Virat Kohli. Read: PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s Fitness Challenge! Here’s his fitness mantra. The fitness enthusiast himself fulfilled the challenge in a jiffy by posting a video.’I nominate @parthiv9 to kit up and share videos of the same,’ he added. Here’s the video:

@sachin_rt paaji, thanks for nominating me for the Fitness kit-up Challenge, I’m kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate @parthiv9 to kit up and share videos of the same.#ComeOutAndPlay#KitUpChallenge#SportPlayingIndia#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/hpHswbckGf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 30, 2018

Tendulkar, who nominated PV Sindhu- the silver girl of India also fulfilled the challenge by further nominating 3 dynamic personalities. ‘I’d like to thank @sachin_rt sir for nominating me for the Fitness kit-up Challenge, I’m kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate @MangteC @Suriya_offl @WrestlerSushil to kit up and share videos of the same,’ she wrote.

I’d like to thank @sachin_rt sir for nominating me for the Fitness kit-up Challenge, I’m kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate @MangteC @Suriya_offl @WrestlerSushil to kit up and share videos of the same.#KitUpChallenge#SportPlayingIndia #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/r6XvkxOPwJ — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 29, 2018

In December 2017, Tendulkar, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP had emphasised about how an unfit India can be a recipe for disaster. In the 15-minute video, he had said, ‘It is my endeavour to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation…’

Video Source: Twitter- @sachin_rt/ @imVkohli/ @Pvsindhu1