Reality television star Kim Kardashian West says her go-to person these days for motherhood advice is her sister Kylie Jenner.

Even though she is a proud parent to three children, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is open to learning more about how to be a better mother, reports eonline.com.

With her sisters Kylie and Khloe Kardashian having children of their own, there are many people to go for an advice.

“Lately, it’s been, Kylie. Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff. But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mom advice,” Kim said.

Kim finds herself closer than ever with all of her sisters, especially after Kylie and Khloe became parents.

