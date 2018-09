Lack of water in the body can cause kidney stones. If you drink less water, you may suffer from it. The urine becomes more acidic when there is not enough water to dilute the uric acid. Kidney stones can be formed due to an excessively acidic environment in urine. The risk of kidney stones can increase due to Crohn’s disease, urinary tract infections, renal tubular acidosis and so on.

You may exhibit symptoms like fever, chills, blood in urine, vomiting, nausea and many more. But, now you will be able to deal with it if you follow these natural solutions.

You may suffer from kidney stones due to dehydration. So, come what may drink a lot of water. You should see to it that you stay hydrated. Your urine colour should be pale yellow.

You can also add lemon to your water which helps you to break your stones easily and pass them. This is because lemon contains citrate.

You will be able to reduce your pain due to basil juice which carries acetic acid. You will be able to maintain a good kidney health as basil is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature. You can drink basil juice or add basil leaves to your smoothie.

Apple cider vinegar can help you to dissolve your kidney stones as it contains acetic acid. You can add a little apple cider vinegar to the water and drink it. Go for it!

You will be able to eliminate the toxins from your body that cause kidney stones if you drink celery juice. You can blend celery stick with water and consume the juice.

Pomegranate juice is loaded with antioxidants which can help you to flush out toxins from your body and can be beneficial for your kidney health. You can try and drink it.