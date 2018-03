Nutritionist consultant Jaydeep Bhuta was 142 kgs and with a waistline of 52 inches when he started his weight loss journey. He had tried several diets but had failed to lose weight. But he says it was only after he studied nutrition that he realized what he should have actually done. “I felt that there were a lot of misconceptions and misinformation about fat loss. I used to be thoroughly confused myself. This is why I took it upon myself to learn about nutrition instead of relying on someone else.” Jaydeep says he has been able to lose 62 kgs with the ‘easiest and the most scientific way’ to lose weight— cutting starchy foods and carbs from the diet as proposed by the Ketogenic diet. “It is not the dietary fat consumption but the sugar and carbohydrate consumption that makes a person fat. It’s the hormone insulin that needs to be controlled in order to lose weight. Nutritionists suggest diet plans that prevent insulin from spiking. Even Ketogenic diet follows the same principle. Insulin should not spike because it’s the insulin hormone that is responsible for fat gain,” he says.

From his own experience, he says that following a ketogenic diet is not easy as it seems. “The problem with those following the Ketogenic diet is that many follow it thinking that they will get the liberty to eat unlimited fat and that they will still lose weight. But that’s not how it works. A lot of people overdo fat consumption and even cheat with sugars in their meals. As a result, instead of losing weight, many end up gaining weight while following keto.” Read about keto diet for vegetarians in India.

Here he lists some common mistakes people who follow the keto diet commit:

Myth 1. I can indulge in small cheat meals: Counting carbohydrates is very important. Even small cheat meals don’t let your body go into a Ketogenic state. So, strictly remove all the small cheats from your daily diet.

Myth 2. I can have unlimited fats and still lose weight because I follow keto: The ketogenic diet is not about having unlimited fats. When you’re on a keto diet, your body will break down your body fat and make ketones. But if you consume very large quantities of dietary fat in the diet then the body will break down the dietary fat instead of body fat. That’s why some end up gaining weight instead of losing weight despite being on a ketogenic diet. This Mumbai woman lost 45 kgs without a trainer.

Myth 3. I can eat everything except high carb foods: You need to be careful about the foods you eat. You need to realise that there are a lot of hidden carbs in foods. One of the most common mistakes is indulging in sweet sauces, corn flour or some nuts that are high carb. You must know what you are eating, how your food is prepared and what is going in the food that you’re eating when you have packaged foods or eat out.”

Myth 4. I can eat keto-friendly foods as much I want: I know of a lot of people who overindulge in keto-friendly foods, for eg, keto cakes, without understanding its carb content, because even these desserts have carbohydrates and sometimes the carbs are too high for a fat loss Ketogenic diet. One should eat low carb cakes and ice creams only occasionally.

