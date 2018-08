Incessant rainfall and flooding over the last few days across different parts of Kerala have led to over 300 deaths, rendered lakhs of people homeless and led to irreparable damage of properties. Golden Hour rescue wagon, an initiative of Brains Hospital, Bangalore, which is equipped with 8 beds, oxygen cylinders, warmer, multipara monitor, suction line, IV fluids, splint and wound dressing materials and all emergency medicines along with

its emergency paramedical team reached Kochi on Monday night.

Since Tuesday morning, the team has been working in association with the rapid action team from the District Hospital, Ernakulam in providing emergency medical help to the affected people at the rescue camps around

Ernakulam. The team visited two of the rescue camps at North Paravur taluk, Ernakulam district in Kerala on Tuesday. Over 500 affected people have taken shelter in these two camps. At these camps, the team provided TT immunization to over 100 people, in order to prevent the spread of infections and diseases.

“After any such natural calamity, there are chances for spreading of water-borne and vector-borne diseases. Hence, it is very important to take preventive medications” said Shashi Kumar HS, Paramedical Instructor, Golden Hour, currently working at Ernakulam.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr NK Venkataramana, Founder, Brains Hospital said, “We have built a unique wagon in association with the KSRTC where a bus has been converted into an ICU ambulance in order to shift large numbers of victims of emergency at one go. This wagon has been sent for the rescue operation to Ernakulam with required medicines. A team of trained paramedics are actively participating in the medical treatment,

rescue and evacuation process.”

