Flood-hit Kerala is plagued with several concerns right now including the loss of over 79 lives, disconnection of electricity, overflowing of dams and heavy rains warning by the Indian Metrological department across the state. There is growing concern over more damage to life and property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over Kerala floods and tweeted that he had spoken to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the flood situation and had asked the Defence Ministry to step up the rescue and relief operations. One of the most important threats to the people of Kerala is the spread of gastrointestinal infections like gastroenteritis, diarrhoea and typhoid during and following the flood. This is because the flood waters could be contaminated with the feces and urine of rats and insects and sewage. Wading through these waters and living in flooded areas can put you at immediate risk of these diseases:

Gastroenteritis

Cause: Gastroenteritis is caused due to a viral, bacterial or parasitic infection. In this, the inner lining of the stomach and small intestine gets inflamed and irritated. Gastroenteritis is most commonly transmitted through contaminated food or water, close contact with an infected individual, open defecation and contact with sewage water which is very common during flood like situations.

Symptoms: Some of the most common symptoms are severe vomiting, dehydration, stomach pain and loose motions.

Treatment: Increased fluid intake, antibiotics like metronidazole and vancomycin, intravenous hydration therapy and intravenous antibiotics.

Diarrhoea

Cause: Food and drinking water contamination is extremely common during floods. This is more of a concern in places like relief camps if proper hygiene levels are not maintained. In situations like these, infections like diarrhoea have a tendency to spread quickly. The most common diarrhoea-causing virus is the rotavirus.

Symptoms: More frequent passing of stools in a day, stomach pain, loss of appetite and as a result, drastic weight loss and fever.

Treatment: It is necessary to be properly hydrated. But it is very important to ensure that the drinking water is safe. Electrolyte solution is also suggested to replace the electrolytes. Simple, easy-to-digest and cooling foods such as curd rice ease the upset stomach. Spicy or fried must be avoided. Visit a doctor if you notice any of the symptoms. Frequent washing of hands and maintaining cleanliness in toilets is very crucial especially when you are sharing taps and washrooms with others.

Typhoid

Causes: The bacterium Salmonella typhi is responsible for typhoid. It is one of the many diseases that people in flooded areas need to watch out for because it is spread through contaminated water and unhygienic food. Those with typhoid have the bacterium in their intestine and bloodstream. This passes through the urine and faeces. During floods and heavy rains, this sewage can get mixed with drinking water or food and can spread to others.

Symptoms: High fever, chills, constipation, rose-coloured spots on the chest, diarrhoea are seen in those afflicted with typhoid.

Treatment: Consult a doctor immediately. Antibiotics such as ciproflaxin or ceftriaxone are generally prescribed to kill the bacteria. Increase in water intake and a good diet will also help.

