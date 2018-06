Top fashion designer, Kate Spade’s suicide came as a shocker today. When you actually look around, there may be many people around you suffering depression or fighting suicidal thoughts. ‘There is nothing like depression; you’re not trying to be happy. It’s all in your head. Suicide is for losers,’ are all statements that you many very commonly heard. We ask an expert about 5 common myths people have about suicidal people. Read: Why do people commit suicide?

Dr Parul Tank, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund points out these 5 myths and the truth behind them:

1) People who talk about suicide won’t do it.

Oh common! We have heard this like 200 times. This is untrue, as people can go over the edge in an instant, and suicide can often also be planned. In fact, it could be somebody’s way of telling you that they need help.

2) Only people with a psychological condition commit suicide.

This is untrue, as people often think of death in an instant and don’t understand the consequences. They are not often mentally ill. In fact, people who seem perfectly happy in their lives otherwise are the ones who fall prey to suicides.

3) Talking about suicide makes people think of it.

People often feel relieved rather than threatened when they talk about it. Caregivers and relatives should take talks of suicide seriously. They should stop giving advice or arguing; instead they should show empathy, and understand where the person is coming from.

4) If they try to commit suicide once and fail, they won’t do it again.

The problem is, we take suicides as some form of a challenge. It is not! When a person dares to take his/her life- it certainly means they could do it again as people often make more attempts in the first year of talking about suicide. Read: 3000 people commit suicide every day

5) There is no help for people who attempt suicide.

Caregivers, counselors and experts can be of great help for someone who is depressed. People can often be helped with counseling and medication. Family, friends or caregivers should assert to them that they are there for them and try to seek professional help immediately.

