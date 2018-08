94-year-old Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, M Karunanidhi’s health condition has declined and maintaining his vital organ functions is becoming a challenge due to age-related ailments, said Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of Kauvery Hospital on Monday. This is where he has been treated for the last 10 days.

According to recent media reports, Karunanidhi is on constant monitoring and is being treated with active medical support. His response to medical interventions over the next 24 hours will decide on the prognosis, said the doctors.

Karunanidhi’s health plight began in October 2016 due to a drug induced allergy and he underwent tracheostomy in December 2016 that helped him overcome his breathing issues. However, his health condition deteriorated over the last month after he developed a urinary tract infection (UTI) and was suffering from fever due to the ailment. He had to be rushed to the hospital at wee hours on July 28 following a drop in his blood pressure levels.

Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal was seen visiting him at the hospital on Monday. She too is wheelchair bound and is not keeping well due to age related issues.