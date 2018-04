Fortis Hospital, Mulund launched ‘Jyeshtha Shreshtha’, an initiative for older adults of the community. Activities under this initiative are hosted at the hospitals garden and at the peripheral parks. The initiative was Inaugurated by Dr S. Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Kalyan and Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi where more than 150 senior citizens participated with much vigour and enthusiasm.

These activities are slated to follow through the week; Mondays and Thursdays are allocated for Physiotherapy sessions, hosted by Dr Shruti Sonar, Physiotherapist, helping the senior citizens manage pain and modulate their posture. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are allocated for health talks, covering various specialties such as Neurology, Cardiac Sciences and Nutrition. Fridays and Saturdays are allocated Yoga, to help build form and increase flexibility.

Since its commencement, 27 sessions have been collectively hosted by:

– Dr Harin Vyas, Consultant, Cardiologist – on Cardiac Care

– Dr Pravina Shah, Consultant, Neurologist – on understanding Neurological disorders

– Dr Pankaj Maheshwari, Consultant, Urology Surgeon – on understanding UroCare

– Dr Kaushal Malhan, Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon – on caring for the joints

Beyond these sessions, over 40 females and 60 males have benefited from sessions of specialized health camps, comprising of Gait-Balance Test, Hearing Test, Random Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure evaluations. Holistic Healing sessions have also been introduced for this audience. Consultation sessions with Psychologists, Diabetes specialist, Audiometry specialists and Nutritionists are also hosted on regular basis.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr S. Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Kalyan & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, “Through this initiative, we continue to work with the community for the betterment of the community. This senior citizen connect initiative encourages them to lead a healthy lifestyle, by empowering them with relevant medical and non-medical knowledge. We will also be introducing sessions on Self Defence, Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Fire safety, financial planning etc. for this group – empowering them to care for themselves and for others.”

Commenting on the initiative by the hospital, 72-year-old Mulund resident Mrs Radha Parulker said, “My friends and I look forward to these sessions every morning; the Physiotherapy sessions and health talks are especially engaging. I’ve learnt many things about taking care of my own health and that of my family. The medical tests and doctor meets have helped me too, visits to my family doctor have been cut down to a great extent.”

While these initiatives are currently being hosted in the hospital garden and at Devidayal garden, Mulund, the activities will soon extend to peripheral gardens across Mulund, Bhandup and larger residential societies. For those wishing to participate, share feedback or make recommendations, contact us on 91670 01122.

