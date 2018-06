We all know that Janhvi Kapoor’s bonding with Arjun Kapoor has grown to be stronger after the untimely demise of her mother Sridevi. Given that the duo share and express love beyond boundaries, Janhvi shared an Instagram post for Arjun Kapoor calling him the reason for all her strength!

Sibling love, is truly a power to behold. In spite of all the fights and disagreements that you may have with your brother or sister, there is no replacement for the love they pour. Among all the cherished love, the bond between a protective elder brother and a loving younger sister is unmistakable. Read: Janhvi Kapoor got a sweet message from brother Arjun Kapoor before Dhadak Trailer Launch: Here’s why sibling love is important

We ask an expert to explain to us why this bond is important and so special!

‘The bond between an elder brother and younger sister is one of the strongest and lasting bonds within the family unit. By its nature, the elder brother and younger sister relationship is mutual, protective and self-nurturing. Even if the overt behavior is often that of making fun and being critical of the other person; usually there is an implicit sense of a need to watch out for each other’s interests,’ explained Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Given that the bond is between two different genders, it helps in understanding and accepting differences. You also get a friend, a critic, a safe harbor and well-wisher for life. ‘This bond is very important as it teaches a person to respect and adjust to the opposite gender,’ added Dr Tilwe.

Read: 5 times Arjun Kapoor proved that he is the ultimate family man!

Remember that the love between siblings is very important for personal growth too! ‘Yes, sibling love is important as it is one of the closest bond that would find within the family. It ensures a continuous support system. If this relationship is not a stable one then it can increase the risk of one having trust issues, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, etc. later in life,’ said Dr Tilwe.

Image Source: Instagram- @janhvikapoor/ @arjunkapoor