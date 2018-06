Siblings have a great connection with each other! Arjun Kapoor- Bollywood’s heartthrob recently wrote a beautiful message yesterday evening to his sister- Janhvi Kapoor, right ahead of her debut film’s trailer release today. Read: Raksha Bandhan – Bollywood and cricket celebs share adorable sibling moments on Instagram

Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a1Go2fhZSG — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. (2/3) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

All the best for #Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & #IshaanKhatter as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!! 3/3 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

What makes sibling bond so special- we asked an expert

‘Siblings are usually our first friends and first critics too! The bond is special in the sense that it is based on equality, reciprocity and an implicit pledge to each-others well-being. A robust bond with your sibling will enable you to have a friend, philosopher, trusted confidant, moral compass, partner in mischief and a loyal companion all rolled into one,’ said Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

A healthy relationship with your siblings is of vital significance, as it provides a strong and resilient support throughout the life. An insecure and unstable relationship with your siblings can predispose you to low self-esteem, decreased self-confidence, commitment issues, etc. later in your life.

