It is no news that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are great friends. Their great bond and affection for each other is for the world to see. In spite of delivering a blockbuster, these BFF’s don’t seem to feel the need to chillax. Surely, they don’t want to miss their workout regime.

This weekend, these gym partners decided to challenge each other for a kick-ass workout regime. And you cannot miss this, trust us!

The new kids on the tinsel town surely kicked us Monday blues and are a treat to watch. Initially, they are seen performing the sledgehammer and tractor tyre workout. One of the toughest workout, this one needs to be performed under supervision. A part of the boot camp training, this workout is a total body workout. It is great to tone the entire body. The hammer, is usually about 6kgs. This workout is a rather difficult one. Apart from just toning your body, it has various other health benefits:

1) Improves core strength.

2) Improves dynamic range of motion.

3) Improves coordination.

4) Increases forearm strength.

5) Increases mental toughness.

Rope workouts: Bollywood actors don’t like to miss out on their fitness regime. Whether it is for Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez or Katrina Kaif- these powerhouse of talents are much more than just that. Just like how Kareena Kapoor Khan performs a mix of yoga and Pilates, Janhvi seems to swear by her rope training along with other workouts. Depending on the pattern of rope exercises you follow, your body will be benefited. Clearly, one of the most tiring exercises, rope training helps in toning your arms. It has the following health benefits:

1) Tones your arms.

2) Improves strength and endurance.

3) It is a high intensive training.

4) Decreases the strain on joints.

5) Improves flexibility.

Image source: Instagram- @ishaankhatterteam