Ratna Nidhi Trust fielded a contingent of 85 people for Mumbai Marathon, out of which 77 ran the dream run to spread a strong message of ability over disability. These included 4 Jaipur Foot beneficiaries and 26 participants from the Rotary club of Bombay Worli and other well-wishers and volunteers. One participant each ran the 10km and 42 km stretch, while six ran the half marathon. Ratna Nidhi’s participation in the Tata Mumbai Marathon was an extension of its “Make Mumbai Disability Free” program; which was initiated on August 14, 2017 by Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Mayor of Mumbai. As a symbolic gesture, all 77 participants will be wearing a cap with the caption ‘I love Jaipur Foot’ printed on it. Two tall men on stilts also walked along the dream run track with the banner only to raise awareness about the disability campaign by Ratna Nidhi. (Read: Abdul Khan was born without legs but can now walk and jump with Jaipur foot!)

“Make Mumbai Disability Free”.“Persons with disabilities need to feel that they are an integral part of our society, which will only happen when we recognise their ability, despite their disability. Our volunteers and beneficiaries will be walking together, raising awareness about disability inclusion and their rights as equal participants in society,” said Rajiv Mehta, Trustee, Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust. The Ratna Nidhi Jaipur Foot beneficiaries running the marathon were accident victims Raju Kare, Ashish Jha, Vishwanathan Gurav and Mahesh Kamble.

“I am here to show that I have a life beyond my disability,” said Raju Kare, whose life changed dramatically after a truck accident. Ratna Nidhi Trust then helped him to get a Jaipur foot. Few people know that Ratna Nidhi Trust runs a “walk-in and get a free Jaipur Foot centre” in Mahalakshmi. The globally recognised, award-winning NGO also raised funds for the “Make Mumbai Disability Free” program at the marathon. (Read: Mumbai Marathon 2018: 2 marathoners suffer cardiac arrest and paralysis respectively)

Press Release

Image Source: Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust