With summer bloom evidently upon us, it’s time to show-off in that sleeve less dress or the skater skirt bought last year. However, the one reason that puts a stop to such attempts at fashion is the visibility of unwanted hair. With super busy schedules and deadlines chasing us, it becomes a tedious task to go for a monthly trip to a salon or use a razor to get rid of the unwanted growth. Women, thus, are increasingly looking for permanent and efficient solutions. These demands have led to fast advances in methods used for hair removal.

The need of the hour was to evolve to a method which yielded permanent results with no harm to the skin or any other ensuing tissue damage. A method that was painless and did not involve messy wax strips.

Laser has been used for medical reasons in varied capacities and it also has come to serve as the best method for hair removal treatment as well.

Laser is, technically, an amplification of light by stimulated emission of radiation. It emits light which is absorbed by the pigment in the hair follicle which results in its burning. The best results are seen on pigmented hair as well as on actively growing hair.

For the treatment to be successful, one has to keep in mind that, not only do individuals have different skin types, but also that growing hair is at different stages of growth. Accordingly, there is a need to repeat the procedure every 4-6 weeks with 5-7 sessions before the results of the procedure materialise. The hair thins out over these multiple sessions, thereby, providing a better and faster outcome. The procedure, due to its interminable effect, has been aptly named as ‘permanent hair reduction’ though the terminology ‘permanent hair removal’ is often used boastfully. Although this hair growth reduction is long lasting, it sometimes need top-up sessions.

It may be interesting to learn how this laser modality works for hair reduction. Repeated laser pulses target existing hair follicle creating a direction of energy into the hair follicles that prevent future growth. The modality is successful if the same delivery equipment has the ability to cater to all skin and hair types like the Lumenis Light sheer laser system does. The technology provided by LightSheer provides for maximum laser absorption into hair follicles and fast coverage of large areas minimising the sensation of heat. This technology also provides for a cooling system which momentarily numbs the skin lessening the discomfort of heat.

LightSheer is a better system when compared to other lasers, which work on Nd: YAG or IPL. It is also less time consuming and delivers better results. The advantage of this diode system is that it works for finer hair as well, unlike other lasers.

Since the light acts on the pigment of hair follicle it may be not be a good idea to bleach or wax before the procedure. Shaving immediately after laser therapy can also damage the inflamed skin. Cooling the area with cool packs and applying moisturisers helps in reducing the skin inflammation faster.

The knowledge of the Dermatologist and the ability of the technician to pick up the nuances of laser delivery has a definite impact on the end result. Pre-procedure understanding of the skin type and acknowledging any co-morbid condition which could influence the end result helps in having a satisfied dermatologist and a happy client.

By Dr. Vijayalakshmi Sujay

MBBS, DDVL

Dermatologist, Cosmetologist,

Bangalore