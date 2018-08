Gone are the days when c-section deliveries were rare. With the growing number of c-section cases in India, defects such as the caesarean scar defects are becoming common. Caesarean scar defects, also known as isthmocele appears like a fluid-filled pouch. It is an abnormality in the anterior uterine wall. The worry, however, is that there is a slight increase in the number of cases coming in with this issue.

Symptoms:

– Postmenstrual bleeding

– Pelvic pain

– Secondary infertility

– Ectopic scar pregnancy

– Pain in the place where surgery took place.

Why is there a rise?

According to a study named, ‘Hysteroscopic treatment of the cesarean-induced isthmocele in restoring infertility’ published in the journal of Current Opinion in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, “Isthmocele occurs after cesarean section, a common method of delivery and one of the most frequent surgical procedures, so that its upward incidence appears likely to continue in the near future. ”

“We have treated around 30 cases in last one year. Most of the cases are from North India and prevalence is reported up to 15-20 per cent but could be even higher since all cases are not reported or remain undiagnosed,” told Dr Nikita Trehan, Sunrise Hospital, New Delhi to ANI.

According to Dr Trehan, she has been treating approximately two-three cases of isthmocele every month. Women with multiple Cesareans are at a higher risk of having Isthmocele in comparison to those who only had one c-section.

What other experts have to say?

However, some doctors point out that obesity could be the reason for this. According to Dr Bandita Sinha, gynaecologist and fertility expert at World of Women Clinic in Vashi there isn’t a rise in this scar defect but if there is a patient who is morbidly obese or has uncontrolled diabetes, there is a chance of fluid-filled pouch like formation. “Whenever I get a patient who is morbidly obese or has uncontrolled diabetes, we need to drain out the fluids from the body so as to avoid the scar defect. Ishmocele cases haven’t risen according to me. But yes, when you have a lot of patients with obesity and diabetes, this defect could be well anticipated.”

