Due to the outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, a summer school program for Pittsburgh Public Schools was disrupted. Numerous students and staff members were affected by it. Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease can take a toll on your child’s health, leaving him cranky and crying. Know how can help your child to overcome it.

What is it?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) is common in younger children under 5. Though, people confuse it with foot-and-mouth disease. It is rarely serious and complicated. Children can get rashes on hands and feet and sores in the mouth. Although, many adults can also get infected with it.

Symptoms

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), A fever lasting 24 to 48 hours is often the first symptom, sore throat, loss of appetite, rashes without itching, blisters, irritability in children and feeling of being unwell and the rashes at buttocks, elbow and even genitals are the symptoms. with the proper functioning of the immune system, the symptoms can disappear after 10 days. So, make sure that you maintain a proper hygiene and wash hands properly.

The causes

Infection with the coxsackievirus A16 is the most common cause of it. Though the illness can also spread by an infected person’s throat discharge or nasal secretions, blisters which contain fluids, their saliva, the droplets from coughing and sneezing and due to the lack of hygiene. Also, in child care settings, it is commonly seen in children frequent diaper changes and potty training, as children keep on putting their hand in mouth. During the first week of the illness, even if the child is contagious with it until the symptoms are gone, the virus can remain in his body and your child can still infect others.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for it. The doctors may recommend over-the-counter-medication. So, see to it that you hydrate your child and ask your expert to list out foods to help him build his immunity.

Go au naturel

• Coconut water: to relieve the pain, opt for frozen coconut water cubes as they are loaded with potassium and electrolytes to protect you from getting dehydrated. You can also apply coconut oil to your rashes and blisters.

• Opt for cold soups and foods. Avoid eating spicy, oily and junk food.

• You can also add lavender oil to your bath water which will help in fighting viruses.

• Garlic is loaded with antimicrobial properties and you can include it in your foods.

• Ginger is jam-packed with antiviral chemicals and has pain-relieving properties. You can put in the soup.

• Gooseberry can aid digestion and build immunity. Try to include it in your cooking.

• Pomegranate carries antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which can relieve HFMD.

