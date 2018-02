We tend to diagnose a condition based on the symptoms that we have. However, one such condition that is most difficult to diagnose based on symptoms is endometriosis. Even if they experience the symptoms of endometriosis, it is difficult to know whether it is period pain or pain due to endometriosis. Dr Anagha Karkhanis, Gynecologist, Co-founder of Cocoon Fertility, Thane sheds light on how pain due to endometriosis is different from pain during periods.

During periods, you usually experience pain in the lower abdomen, which usually subsides within a day or two. However, if you suffer from endometriosis, then you might feel a deep pain, just like the things that you have during an intercourse. This is because, the endometrial cells that are present in the bowel, rectum, bladder and pelvic cavity also start to bleed when you have a period. So when the microscopic bleeding happens, you might suffer from pain and overall congested feeling. Also read about is your period pain normal?

Unlike pain during periods, pain due to endometriosis starts one week before your period in the lower abdominal pain. The endometriosis in the pelvic cavity can lead to scarring or adhesions (band of tissues that connect to other organs). It can also affect the intestine and ovary forming an adhesion. It is more about pain in different parts of the abdomen, pain during intercourse and pain only on one side of the abdomen, which is not the case with menstruation. Most women do not have any symptoms at all, which makes it difficult to diagnose the condition. As pain is the major symptom of endometriosis, pain during bowel movement, passing urine, blood in the urine or bowel, severe abdominal pain, should be told to a doctor. You may also like to read about abdominal pain in women – when should you worry?

