Well, if you are suffering from an itchy vagina chances are sex isn’t something that you want at the moment. But your partner might just be in the mood and it can put him off if you say no. Most of the time, women feel shy to discuss problems of the genital areas with their male partners. However, if you are suffering from vaginal infections it is better to tell your partner about the same. Vaginal itching happens especially due to a yeast infection which one can pass on to the partner. So, having sex with such an infection could be risky for both the partners. It could prolong the infection or make the entire experience painful. In fact, the symptoms can become worse than before.

If your vaginal area is swollen including both labia and vulva any skin-to-skin contact can to be too rough. Friction can further make the skin raw and penetration can aggravate the inflammation. All of this can increase itching and irritation. Also, inserting anything into the vagina — a sex toy, finger or even the tongue — can introduce new bacteria. This may make the existing infection even severe.

Vaginal lubrication during penetration adds more moisture to an already moist environment, making itching and discharge more pronounced. Men are less likely to pick up a yeast infection from a woman during sexual intercourse; however, if he is low in immunity it can aggravate his chances. If your partner has a circumcised penis the chances are however more.

If you want to have sex despite a vaginal infection, here are few things you need to know:

If you are under treatment where your doctor has prescribed a short course of over-the-counter or prescription antifungal medication then stick to your medication and have sex once the infection clears which might take anywhere between four to seven days.

If your doctor has prescribed medications or creams that can be used to treat vaginal or penile yeast infections, ask your partner to apply some before having sex (though you will have to check with your doctor on this). Usually, they don’t have any side effects and will limit the transmission of the infection.

Ask your partner to wear a condom to avoid unwanted pregnancy and transmission of infection. But if you are applying antifungal medications which are oil-based it can damage latex and polyisoprene condoms, so be careful.

It is better to have sex once the infection subsides.

