Irrfan Khan has revealed in a tweet that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour. A neuroendocrine tumor is produced in the neuroendocrine cells of the body. These cells are responsible for producing hormones. The cells are a combination of endocrine cells and nerve cells. According to Mayo Clinic, neuroendocrine tumours usually occur in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas. A neuroendocrine tumour can either be malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous). Irrfan Khan in his tweet clearly states that just because the condition has the word neuro in it, it may not always be about the brain.

This is Irrfan Khan’s tweet

We do not know much about Irrfan Khan’s condition at this stage and it wouldn’t be right to speculate. He mentions that he is out of the country for treatment and that he is surrounded by people he loves.

On March 5, Irrfan Khan has tweeted that he was diagnosed with a rare disease and that this has taken him and his loved ones by shock. He had said that they were ‘working it out the best way possible.’

This is the tweet where he had first mentioned about his condition and that had got his fans worried:

He had also urged the fans not to speculate about his health conditions. More updates are awaited. We pray that Irrfan Khan gets better soon!