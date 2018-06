The powerhouse of talent, an actor par excellence and above all, a believer of hard work- Bollywood’s impeccable actor Irrfan Khan has been ill with neuroendocrine tumour.In March this year, the actor tweeted, talking about how he was hit by a rare medical condition.

In an interview with Times Of India, he wrote about his current condition, from London. The actor says that the only thing constant is uncertainty- about life, treatment, dreams, death- EVERYTHING.

‘As I was entering the hospital, drained, exhausted, listless, I hardly realised my hospital was on the opposite side of Lord’s, the stadium. The Mecca of my childhood dream. Amidst the pain, I saw a poster of a smiling Vivian Richards. Nothing happened, as if that world didn’t ever belong to me….I was left with this immense effect of the enormous power and intelligence of the cosmos. The peculiarity of MY hospital’s location – it HIT me. The only thing certain was the uncertainty. All I could do was to realise my strength and play my game better. This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mindspace.’

While the actor has been the most sought-after in Bollywood for his ace dialogue delivery, unconventional choice of characters and his indisputable acting, he says the race has now hit him hard. ‘I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps on my shoulder and I turn to see. It’s the TC: “Your destination is about to come. Please get down.” I am confused: “No, no. My destination hasn’t come.” “No, this is it. This is how it is sometimes.”’

What is Neuro-endocrine Disorder?

A rare medical condition, the cancer is nothing but abnormal growths in the neuroendocrine cells. These cells are distributed widely throughout the body. According to Dr KK Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), ‘The primary treatment aim for any patient with NeuroEndocrine Tumours should be curative (i.e., complete resection of tumour), with symptom control and the limitation of tumour progression are seen as secondary goals.’

These tumours are curable, explained doctors. ‘NeuroEndocrine Tumor is curable- the treatment options for the same include observation, surgery, hormonal agents, chemotherapy drugs and Radiopeptide Therapy. Patients with Neuroendocrine Tumor can live for years. Prognosis of Neuro Endocrine Carcinoma is poor,’ said Dr Akshay Shah, Consultant Medical & Hemato-Oncologist and Stem Cell Physician, S.L Raheja Hospital earlier.

