Bingeing while watching TV, especially when there are IPL matches on, is something all Indians are guilty of doing. During Indian Premier League season 8, make sure you’re not stuffing yourself with unhealthy food and carbonated sugar-loaded soft drinks. Instead, cook up these easy, healthy recipes for yourself and your cricket-crazy family.



Kacche Aam ka Mahi (by Sous Chef Lokesh Jarodia)

Ingredients

Fish 180gms

Raw mango 100gms

Whole jeera 10gms

Whole red chilli 5gms

Turmeric powder 5gms

Jeera powder 5gms

Red chilli powder 3gms

Salt 3gms

Onion 200gm

Tomato 80gms

Oil 10ml

Mustard seed 2gms

Sugar 10gms

Coconut milk 15ml

Garam masala 2gms

Method

• Heat oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Let the mustard seeds splutter. Add in the ginger, green chillies.

• Add the onions and fry till the onions are soft.

• Take a small cup and add in the masala powders to the cup. Turmeric powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Add water and make a paste.

• Add the paste, tomato and the salt to the pan. Sauté for a couple of minutes. Add in the mangoes and a cup of water. Let it come to a boil.

• In the meantime, grind the coconut with about half a cup of water to a smooth fine paste. Add it to the pan.

• Add in the fish pieces and let the curry simmer for 10-12 minutes on medium flame. Remove from heat and let it rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Read: Tips by Rujuta Diwekar – how to stay fit while watching IPL on TV



Karri Murgh Tikka (by Sous Chef Lokesh Jarodia)

Ingredients

Chicken leg boneless 180gms

Raw mango 100gms

Ginger 10gms

Garlic 10gms

Green chilli 8gms

Salt 5gms

Turmeric powder 5gms

Garam masala 2gms

Jeera powder 5gms

Lemon 10gms

Besan 20gms

Egg 1no

Mint 15gms

Coriander 20gms

Curd 100gms

Method

• Make the marinade by mixing all the ingredients. Boil the mangoes and make a puree of it.

• Now add chicken and keep it overnight.

• Now arrange marinated chicken on a skewer and cook it in tandoor. Serve it hot.



Ragi Paratha (by Chef Ajay Chopra, Culinary Mentor at The Empresa Hotel)

Ingredients

For The Dough

1 cup ragi (nachni / red millet) flour

salt to taste

Stuffing:

Paneer

Pomegranate

Anardana

Coriander leaves

Method

Make a dough with ragi, salt, water, ghee.

For stuffing :

Mash the panner, add all the ingredients to it.

Divide stuffing into equal portions.

Stuff them in the dough.

Roll them & cook on tawa.

Serve hot with curd.



Black grape gazpacho (by Chef Ajay Chopra, Culinary Mentor at The Empresa Hotel)

Ingredients

Black grapes 50 gms

5 black peppercorns

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon white grape juice

20 ml red wine

10 gms white sugar

10 gms almond, blanched

5 ml. tabasco

Method

Juice the grapes.

Make a paste of almond.

Take wine; add grape juice, sugar, blend it well.

Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth.

Add lime juice, crushed peppercorn.

Transfer soup to a bowl and chill, covered, in a larger bowl of ice.

Rim the shooter glass with Tabasco and salt.

Serve cold.

Image source: Shutterstock