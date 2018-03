It is International Women’s Day, time to celebrate womanhood. Not that you need a particular day to do that but this one day the world collectively celebrates the power of women. Times have changed and so have the women in our society. Women today are striving to fetch the impossible. They don’t shy away from doing the undone and beyond. One such woman is Vidya, an IT professional who is also a mother of an 18-year-old and works 10 hrs a day. These being only a few stars on her shoulder, Vidya is someone who’s the right inspiration you need this Women’s Day.

In today’s day and age with the highly busy life we are all leading, women have put aside their health and fitness. Viday is setting an example for all the women and proving that health and fitness is the most important aspect of life. Amongst many of her achievements of her’s, here are a few to name. She is a marathon runner has been awarded for most walked steps in a day(86000). She plays football and has won many interdepartmental trophies. She has completed Far East Ultra 65km tough hill run from Kwatha(Manipur) to Burma. She has completed many Sahyadri treks including tough LoBhi (Lonavla to Bhimashankar 75km) and deadly trek AMK(Alang Madan Kulang 3 forts in 2 days). She has completed Roopkund a high altitude Himalayan Trek(15600 ft high, -8degree temperature). She has been awarded Pinkathon’s Ambassadorship by Pinkathon Chief Mentor Milind Soman.

If you think that was it, she has run from Pune to Mumbai 100 miles at a stretch in 26 hrs and has run ‘Spirit Of Pinkathon’, from Mumbai to Pune, 100 miles wearing a navuvari saree. This was to give a message that a woman does not need to wear specific attire to go for a run. She never even let any barrier come in her way of education too. She’s a university topper and completed her higher education after marriage, after having a child. I got an opportunity to interact with this inspiring woman and I realised that the way she is leading her life is immensely impactful and that she is, by her actions sending across a powerful message to all the women in India. Here are the bits of the conversation we had that will inspire you.

Q. How is it different for a mother of an 18-year-old to trek and make records in trekking and running?

Ans. Being a mother of an 18-year-old, a working woman with a family of 5 is a challenge. However, my family has been very supportive and helped me achieve all my dream records. I thought about it trained hard for it and achieved it! My mother in law, Clarine Dsouza, a 70-year-old who also runs short distances for health provided great support by always helping me pack pre/during/post run nutrition. She is my biggest support. It is indeed true that if women support women, magic will happen! My husband Rajesh Dsouza who is also an ace runner many times helps me packing my daily needed nutrition Dabba knowing that my diet needs to be proper since I am a vegetarian. He will always support to manage a home when I go outstation runs/treks to fulfil my dreams. My son Roiston Dsouza too will many times help in household work so that I am not too much exhausted and able to sleep early to go for an early morning run. I am really grateful to have such rock-solid support behind me.

Q. What would you like to say to other mothers about maintaining fitness and health?

Ans. Mothers, you pamper your family too much and your husband. And now that we have high tech equipment/maids to manage our homes, we have forgotten to exercise and gaining on unhealthy kilos and kilos, inactivity also causes your bad/excess hormones take over you easily. Running just 2km daily will take away all the laziness, stress, toxins out of your body. Run, mothers Run!!!

Q. Do you follow any diet plan to stay fit? If yes, then what is it? Also, what was is the diet you follow while preparing for a trek.

Ans. I do not follow any specific diet plan. I eat home cooked food. I am off sugar for last 16 months. White Sugar is poison and you should ban sugar from your diet. One can replace it with black jaggery/coconut sugar. I carry 8 dabbas to the office so that I am able to get the nutrition I require due to my heavy running schedule. When I go for any runs/treks I preferably carry fruits, jaggery, almonds my homemade energy bar, some dry home cooked food which will last longer(like ghari) and rock salt. This is more than enough.

Q. Do you have an exercise routine that you follow? If yes, then what is it?

Ans. I run minimum 5kms 4 days a week and one weekend long run of around 20kms or more. I regularly do planks and pushups, yoga as strength training.

Q. What is the real secret behind your fit body?

Ans. I believe I need to be fitter though. The main secret behind my body is that I never ever overeat and I never ever fast. Howsoever I may like the food item, I will eat only in moderation. I make sure I eat only that much that after any meal of the day I can do 10 pushups.

Q. What are your future goals?

Ans. In future, I want to work towards women Empowerment and inspire at least 100 women every year to take up running for health. I wish to summit Everest and complete at least one Ironman in future.

Q. Message you want to give to all the women on International Women’s Day

Ans. My message to all women out in the world. Take good care of the most important person in your life, that is you!! Run at least 2km every day and see a different you. Support other women in your life.