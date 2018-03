8th March is International Women’s Day and this years theme is #PressForProgress and if you’re wondering what this hashtag really means, you’ll be surprised to learn that it is actually very interesting and the same time calls for concern and effort. According to the reports by the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Report, gender parity is over 200 years away which indicates that it is more than important to #PressforProgress. Pressing for change is about putting in the efforts of what it takes to bring a change and strive for gender parity. This year’s theme urges people to press for change to decrease the gap between the two genders.

In the past few years, we have seen various campaigns and hashtags that emerged as strong movements against gender issues:

#MeeToo: Probably one of the biggest campaigns against sexual assault, this hashtag made people speak about them being sexually abused or harassed at some point in time using the #MeToo. This hashtag that united many people across nations was started by Alyssa Milano, an American actress, activist, producer and former singer urged people to use the hashtag so that the magnitude of the problem is known. And the magnitude was huge.

#TimesUp: This huge initiative that received a huge support from stars such as Natalie Portman and Emma Stone was a movement against experiences of assault and harassment among female farmworkers. It included around $13m legal defence fund for women in less privileged professions.

#HeForShe: This movement includes the men to fight against gender inequality and for the advancement of women. Initiated by United Nations Women, the goal of this inclusive movement is to achieve gender equality by encouraging men and boys to take action against the biasedness faced by women in the society.

#ItsOnUs: Started by Barack Obama, ‘It’s On Us’ is a social movement to generate awareness and fight against sexual assault. This campaign urges both men and women to stand up against sexual assault.