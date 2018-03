To honour the dedication and selfless service provided by the Police force of Kalyan-Dombivili Police, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan organized a three-day multispecialty health camp for over 150 women constables in observance of International Women’s Day. The camp which commenced today will be led by Dr Supriya Amey, Facility Director and Dr Sushma Tomar, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Hosted from March 8th – 10th, the camp will include tests like Random Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Pulmonary Function Test (FCT) and gynaecological & general examinations. Each Police personnel will receive consultation with doctors from different specialities, to help correct their health concerns. Hon Dr Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Hon Dattatraya Kamble, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, was joined by the medical teams from the hospital, during the inauguration of the camp, today. Dr Mrs Smita A Rode, Medical Officer Health, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Dr Nitin Chitnis, President, Indian Medical Association, Kalyan will also be joining forces to bolster the health camp.

Hon Dr Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, who inaugurated the event today, said, “This is the second successive year of this camp, much like the previous year, we hope that our female workforce is benefitted and their medical conditions are identified and addressed immediately. Through this initiative, we reinforce the message that women also need to care for themselves, as much as they focus on their family and work”.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Supriya Amey, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, said, “Our Police force works under the toughest of conditions; it is important that the guardians of the city receive the right medical care at regular intervals. Many lady constables and officers on the force are also managing their duties as mother and homemakers, they often neglect to care for themselves. We hope that this camp proves to be beneficial for them”.

