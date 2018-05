International Nurse’s Day is celebrated every year on May 12 commemorating the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who is known as the pioneer of modern day nursing. This year’s theme is “Nurses A Voice to Lead – Health is a Human right”. Nurses are synonymous with care giving and selflessness. However at times we overlook the efforts that go into improving a patient’s health. Looking after patients 24/7 takes a toll on their health too, but this aspect of their service is often over looked. Stress, hypertension are a few conditions that affect them.

It is rare that nurses are appreciated for their efforts for providing care. Long working hours, less pay are few of the many problems that nurses across the world face. It is time that we applaud their efforts and service to the community.

Image source: Shutterstock