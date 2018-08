Left handers have been associated with talent and intelligence since time immemorial. Be it Aristotle and Leonardo Da Vinci or the new age intellectuals Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey, they have all been known for their increased level of skills and cognitive functioning.

And it has got to do with their brain function. Yes, left handers have a more evolved right brain hemisphere which is associated with logic, reasoning and creativity. And if that’s enough, they even have a bigger corpus collosums, the nerve cells that connect the two brain hemispheres. Which means they have better connectivity between the two sides of the brain and that leads them to process information faster than the right-handed individuals.

According to a study done by IFL Science, who carried out a mathematical experiment on more than 2300 students, left-handers out-performed the others. The results established that left-handers outperformed the rest of the students when it involved difficult problem-solving, such as associating mathematical functions to a given set of data.

“This pattern of results was particularly clear in male adolescents. In contrast, when the task was not so demanding, such as when doing simple mathematics, there was no difference between left and right-handers. We also discovered that extreme right-handers–individuals who preferred to use their right hand for all items on the handedness test–under-performed in all the experiments compared to moderate right-handers and left-handers,” the study added.

It’s not all bad news though, as the IFL Science noted that people shouldn’t be judged by their hand preference as only one third of the people with developed right side of the brain are left handed and even many right-handed people have similar brain function.