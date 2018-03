Happiness is subjective which means there is no complete definition of it. However, what really isn’t subjective and is in our hands is to reduce things that are making us unhappy. There are many things in life that do don’t make us happy or is good for us but we cling to it for a really long time. This doesn’t only make us less happy but also creates a vibe the isn’t positive. This vibe affects others around us too. This International Day of Happiness makes a promise to yourself that you will let go of things that are making you unhappy or are giving pain to you. Here are things that you should let go, for a happier life.

1. Unhealthy lifestyle: An unhealthy lifestyle with minimum exercise leads to an unhappy though process. Many studies have proven that an unhealthy lifestyle only leads to an unhealthy mind and makes you feel miserable from within.

2. Negative people: You become who you surround yourself with. Try to include more positive and successful people in life to induce energy from them. Positive people accelerate positive talks and thoughts which will only make you happy and make you feel better about yourself.

.3. Unhealthy food: Unhealthy junk food does give you an instant high and make you feel better because of the high sugar content but in a long run it depresses you even further. Junk food is proven to accelerate depression and anxiety.

4. Overuse of social media: Did you know Instagram is the worst social media platform for your mental health. While the others too make you depressed and sad too. The likes and comments on your picture make you feel validated for a while but very soon you get addicted to it. Plus, when you see others do too well or achieving their goals you might start undermining yourself. Even though social media has a lot of positive effects, its negative impacts are overpowering.

5. Negative thoughts: It is your thoughts that make you what you are. If you think you are doing well, you are doing well. Don’t be your own enemy and think negatively about yourself. Pledge to never pull yourself down and be your own driving force.

While these things are easier said than done, it is never too late to start or at least try. Aim for the moon to at least reach stars. All the best. This International Day of Happiness, team thehealthsite.com wishes you all the happiness you ever wished for.