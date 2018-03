March 20 is International Day of Happiness.

Every human being wishes to live in harmony. However, in modern times, the constant physical and emotional pressure in several areas of life is creating lots of stress, anxiety and other imbalance of mind and body. So to get rid of it and to experience a spiritual awakening, you need to move towards the meditation.

Meditation has gained so much popularity in the recent times. Stress is a major issue in today’s society which is contributing to most of the lifestyle disorders. Stress can also lead to psychological issues and metabolic syndromes. Yoga, breathing and meditation practices are proven to be beneficial in controlling the stress responses to a great extent. Despite all its popularity, today very few of us truly know what meditation is.

Meditation can be defined as a practice where an individual focuses their mind on a specific object, thought or activity to achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm state. Here are latest meditation trends according to Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Being in the moment

Being in the moment simply means being mindful of our surroundings and being focused on what we are doing at each moment. Our actions are very much dependent on our thinking. Many of us benefit from the popular mantra “don’t let the future steal your present.” This is the core of any meditation and it might take some practices to achieve this.

Mindfulness

Mindful meditation is a great way to increase focus, decrease stress, and stimulate your creativity. Learning how to do mindful meditation takes some time and practice, but you can teach yourself how to do it. You can also learn how to incorporate mindfulness techniques into your everyday life, such as mindful breathing or a body scan. In mindful breathing, your breath is used as an object of meditation. Deep concentration on the rhythm of breathing and the sensations around the nostrils is practised with awareness. This will also work as an exercise for your brain.

Spiritual meditation

Transcendental meditation techniques like Yoga Nidra, Antar Mouna, Mantra meditation etc. are regarded as useful tools due to their therapeutic and spiritual benefit. These techniques are used to avoid any form of distractions and to streamline the thoughts. Such interactive meditations also help to promote the inner vision, self-awareness leading to a tranquil state of mind through music, breath and mantra vibrations.

Lack of mental focus, the absence of calmness, an infinite number of health issues are major reasons for today’s society to be dependent on meditation techniques. Meditation beyond doubt is a great tool for inner healing and calmness.

