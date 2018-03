It is International Day of Happiness. Time to retrospect what your real happiness lies in, whether you are working towards it or not and if you are also spreading the happiness that you are looking for. Happiness is subjective but still every day we are striving to reach somewhere we believe our happiness lies. Whether we are able to reach there or not is one thing but this each day that is passing by, there are little things that we can do to make ourselves happy and others around us too. Health contributes a lot to our happiness and self-confidence. The people not suffering from major ailments in life tend to take it for granted. Good health is the key to a happy life and it can take a U-turn without even giving you a moment. Therefore it becomes very important to take good care of your health almost every day. Here are a few healthy tweaks you can make to your everyday lifestyle for making yourself happier.

Detox: Detox your life both in terms or people/thoughts and food. If at all you eat junk food, make sure to balance it out with eating something healthy. Try to get rid of toxic people and thoughts. Make it a point every day to note down in a journal how much your overall life is detoxified.

Drink enough water: Hydrate yourself to feel better every day. Fulfil your daily requirement of water. It doesn’t only make your skin clearer but also helps cleanse your system.

Wake up on time: Waking up on time has a lot of health benefits. It also helps you plan your day ahead and gives you enough time in the day to end your day on time and in turn sleep on time.

Cut down on junk food: Cutting down on junk food is almost half the battle against obesity and weight gain. Take small steps, start with cutting down one thing and then lead your way to complete banishment of junk food from your life.

Protect yourself from pollution: Daily pollution levels are rising it has become difficult to protect ourselves from the rising toxins levels outside. Wear masks and moreover also try to help contribute to lower the pollution levels outside with different sustainable methods available.