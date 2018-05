If you are someone like me who has been staying away from family for a year or two you will probably relate to this post like no one else. And if you are an Indian, you will relate to this even more. Making the decision of finally staying away from family does seem liberating initially but later on, as the responsibilities keep building, you tend to inclined towards your family- story of every Indian twenty-somethings who moved out of their houses. Isn’t it?

The effects of staying away from family do impact your mental and physical health gravely. No matter how much you deny, it directly or indirectly shows up in different ways, especially in India where you are brought up in a way to give you no scope of learning self-dependency and zero decision making skill, things can get a little messed up. Here are a few positive and negative impacts of staying away from your families on your health and overall well-being.

1. Nothing can replace your mom’s or dad’s cooked food. Your family makes sure that you eat the best and on time. It is simply a form of utmost care that is disguised as ‘nagging’ when you lived with them.

2. You have a caregiver when you are ill. Admit it, we all miss our moms and dads the most when we are ill, don’t we?

3. Staying away from your family does affect the mental health too. For me personally, I have no one to talk to when I return home after a long day. After a day full of hustle, I do miss coming back home to listen to life moving on a different tangent altogether which deviates my mind from work-stress.

4. Although, for some people, with a rough family life, it can be relaxing to spend time alone after work as it cuts down family-related stress but I guess after a certain while, you want to get back to them.

5. You learn to become self-dependent in various ways and that gives you confidence and improves your mental well-being.

6. Somehow, I believe staying away from your family does maintain harmony in your relationship with your parents, that you’ll only realise this when you move out and that harmony will make you happier and cut down on your stress.

7. For some people, in the course of being self-dependent, you also become self-aware and start taking care of yourself better.

8. Home-sickness can be taxing at times and might take a toll on your mental health when you see others having a great time with their family, especially during festivities.

9. Staying away from family, you do lose a helping hand and that can be exhausting at times.

10. You become messier. While it may not always be the case but at times you just let it go and feel extremely lazy.

