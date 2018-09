The importance of good sleep cannot be stressed enough. Lack of sleep, even on one night, has been linked to diabetes, hypertension, weight gain, depression, Alzheimer’s Disease and other diseases. Good health begins with good sleep. But what if you are simply unable to sleep or get enough rest at night? You must try these natural drinks just before you go to bed:

Cow milk collected at night: A research from Uimyung Research Institute for Neuroscience in South Korea says that drinking cow milk collected during night time can help you have a good night’s sleep without popping any pill. The researchers say that milk collected during night time has exceptionally rich amounts of tryptophan and melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone which helps regulate the sleep and wake cycle. Tryptophan can be converted to serotonin and melatonin. Serotonin is an important chemical in the brain that regulates the sleep cycle

Turmeric milk: A glass of warm turmeric milk before going to bed is useful for treating insomnia. Turmeric produces high levels of an amino acid called tryptophan in the body which induces relaxation, calm mood and sleepiness.

Banana peel tea: Bananas and their peels have plenty of electrolytes like magnesium and potassium that promote overall well being. But more importantly, they contain tryptophan, which can help promote sleep. Tryptophan gets converted to serotonin in the brain. To make banana peel tea, just cut the banana (along with peel) in half and boil it in water for 10 minutes. Then drink this water.

Nutmeg milk: Nutmeg can help you sleep well because of it increases the production of serotonin. It also has myristicin that inhibits the secretion of enzymes induced by stress. All you have to do is add a pinch of nutmeg powder to a glass of warm milk and drink it.