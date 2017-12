It goes without saying that 2017 saw many ups and downs in the Indian healthcare and health trends of the year. Eman Ahmed’s weight loss surgery was a talking point in the country. The world’s heaviest woman, weighing 500 kgs came to India to undergo bariatric surgery under the supervision of Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. She underwent surgery, lost around 60 kgs within few months and then finally reached the weight of 171 kgs. However, Eman died in Abu Dhabi where she was undergoing treatment after her discharge from Saifee hospital, Mumbai. But there are other significant healthcare news that impacted Indians in 2017. Here is a quick roundup of the top four news.

GST on healthcare: Ahead of the GST (Goods and Service Tax) roll out on July 1, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) released provisional cap prices for 761 medicines including HIV, diabetes, cancer and vaccines. The prices for insulin (Soluble), Ibuprofen, cyclosporine, eluting drug stents and vaccines remained unchanged. Has GST made food, medicines, cosmetics and other everyday things more expensive? Find out. However, later on, Government slashed knee implant prices and claimed no extra tax on sanitary napkins under GST.

Mental health bill: Mental health has become a much talked about aspect after having been relegated to the sidelines for decades in India. The condition has gained so much prominence this year that The Mental health bill of was passed by parliament this year. According to the bill, every person shall have a right to access mental health care and treatment and also decriminalises suicide. This step by the Indian Government is a significant step for a better healthcare in the near future.

Maternity benefit (Amendment) Act: The Ministry of Labour and Employment passed the new Maternity benefit (Amendment) Act on 31 March 2017 that came into force from July 2017. According to the new bill, the duration of paid maternity leave available for women employees was increased from the existing 12 weeks to 26 weeks. The Act also provides for adoption leave of 12 weeks for a woman who adopts a child under the age of three months.

Triple Talaq: Supreme Court announced a landmark decision for Muslims stating that Triple talaq is illegal in India. Triple talaq is the act where a Muslim man can get a divorce from his wife by saying the word ‘talaq’ three times. People have exploited this triple talaq element to the extent that men were known to divorce their wives over the phone and social media platforms like Skype and WhatsApp.

