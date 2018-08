Flu or influenza can be a real pain for anybody. High temperature, constant headaches, running nose, cough, cold, muscle spasm or breathlessness are signs of flu. Those with a suppressed immune system or nutrient deficiencies can easily catch flu and cold. Caused by the influenza virus, flu is a contagious respiratory illness and it can spread from through the air.

There is no cure for flu but here are ways to ease your symptoms. Eating right is the first step for it. Balanced diet which includes all the necessary nutrients and vitamins can be really helpful. Don’t forget to have adequate fluids like water and fruit juices to feel better.

However, apart from that here are 4 ways to ease symptoms of flu: