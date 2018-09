Every time you have some kind of pain in your muscles, tendons, or ligaments, you don’t have to pop a pill to heal © Shutterstock

Every time you have some kind of pain in your muscles, tendons, or ligaments, you don’t have to pop a pill to heal. It’s time to put down the weights and heal your body the natural way. Why go without the pill? Experts say that anti-inflammatory pills do help in short term, but they don’t help in healing the muscles and their recovery. And if a healthy body is your goal then you are giving those pills a free shot at the nets.

Ice baths: Taking a dip in some icy-cold water can be a part of your pill-free treatment. Ice has the tendency to calm down the inflammation in joints and muscles. How? It constricts blood vessels, which pushes the blood to your core, and when you get out of the water, the blood recirculates to the muscles. Ice pumps out the toxins from the muscles, and then, as you warm up, your body gives more oxygenated blood and nutrients back into those muscles.

Anti-inflammatory diet: You will always get some healthy-diet advice from us. Pain is caused to due Inflammation and it makes perfect sense to anti-inflammatory foods like whole foods, lean meats, fish, chicken, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds to cut down the inflammation from the body. Plant-based foods give the body important vitamins and minerals that are needed for healing process.

Acupuncture: This is another way of pain management that you can opt for, rather than eating medical pills. Acupuncture is an option where needles are inserted into the body, and endorphins are released in the body, which naturally eases pain. Experts believe that there are certain points in the body which should be targeted which work with the body’s own pain mechanism.

Stretching: Stretching and flexibility helps managing pain in a natural way. Due to our work schedules and hectic life, we all deal with chronic shoulder or back pain. As we age, the muscles gets weaker and that leads to aches and pulls more often. And that’s where flexibility and stretching helps. This might help 5 best stretches for people who have 9-5 desk job.