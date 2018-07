Fertility clinics are spread across in our country today. Our society is riddled with misconceptions about marriage, pregnancy, adoption and so on. A set of notions are attached with fertility treatments too. Even visiting an infertility expert is looked down upon. Infertility is the last thing on anybody’s mind and rightly so. Yes, these treatments are extensive and do call for a good diet. However, it is wrongly felt that that those who undergo these treatments have to follow many restrictions.

“As such, there aren’t any specific restrictions,” said Dr Anagha Karkhanis, Director of Cocoon Fertility. Medically, if someone is unfit for treatment e.g. severe diabetes, severe kidney or liver disease, uncontrolled psychiatric illnesses, fulminant AIDS etc, there will be generic restrictions for them. But for any woman who is within 50 years of age and any man who is within 55 years of age can legally be offered a treatment.

In spite of saying that there aren’t any specific restrictions for anyone under treatment, it is better to eat right. There are certain foods that one must clearly avoid to improve the chances of pregnancy. Here’s the list:

Refined Carbohydrates: Refined and processed carbohydrates affect insulin levels, that lead to hormonal imbalances. It is better to choose whole grains instead of white rice or processed cereals.

Refined sugar .

. Saturated fat and trans-fat: A study by the Harvard School of Public Health indicated that women who cut on saturated fat intake may have a better chance of having a baby via IVF.

Fast foods:

Caffeine:

Apart from food, other things to observe rightly for those undergoing fertility treatments include:

Practise safe sex: A common query that people come up with is, if one can have sex during fertility treatments. Yes, you can. However, practise safe sex, explained Dr Alka Kumar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital. Remember, if a couple is undergoing IUI treatment, it is advised to avoid intercourse following the day of ‘trigger shot’. These are injections that allows the egg to reach maturity and then be ovulated in the fallopian tubes.

Yoga: While it is extremely important to perform certain exercises to improve your fertility, make sure you don’t overdo it! Bhramari Pranayama, Supta Baddha Konasana,Sarvangasana can be helpful.

Meditation:

Learn to manage stress:

