Do you love taking your baby out in a stroller during your evening walk in the park? Do you put your baby in a stoller while you go shopping? Think again. Using baby strollers is doing massive damage to our kids. Turns out, babies in strollers breathe in 60 per cent more dangerous air pollution than adults, according to a recent study published in Environment International by the Global Centre For Clean Air Research (GCARE).

The study notes that “infants in prams breathe in more polluted air since they are positioned between 0.55m and 0.85m above ground level and vehicle exhaust pipes usually sit within 1m above road level. This increases in-pram babies’ vulnerability to being exposed to more pollution than adults.”

Founding Director of GCARE Professor Prashant Kumar said in a press release, “We know that infants breathe in higher amounts of airborne particles relative to their lung size and body weight compared to adults. What we have proven here is that the height most children travel at while in a pram increases the likelihood of negative impacts from air pollution when compared to an adult. When you also consider how vulnerable they are because of their tissues, immune systems, and brain development at this early stage of their life, it is extremely worrying that they are being exposed to these dangerous levels of pollution.”

There are a few more reasons that will make you want to discard the baby stroller:

1) Since most strollers are made of plastic or metal, they can get hot when exposed to the sun. This can cause your baby’s skin to burn. Make sure you don’t use a baby stroller for a long period when you are out in the sun and always check the temperature of the surfaces on the pram before placing your kids in it.

2) It’s very dangerous to use a baby stroller on roads in India that have potholes in them! It can cause the stroller to topple over and the kid to fall out and get injured.

3) If your kid is not properly buckled up, it can cause them to fall out. You need to be doubly sure that you have secured them properly. A study conducted in the US and published in the journal Academic Pediatrics said that most of the injuries involved the child’s head and face. More than one-third of carrier injuries resulted in traumatic brain injuries or concussions.

4) Some studies say that keeping your child restricted in a stroller can limit motor development and delay physical milestones like crawling and walking.

5) In a study, researchers at the Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children interviewed parents and found that strollers could enable sedentary behaviour.

