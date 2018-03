Indus Health Plus has launched a new health checkup package, Indus Adolescent. The package has tests that are required for the well being of teenagers in the age group of 13 to 18 years. The package is priced at INR 3999 and includes physician consultation, and essential tests like Serum Calcium, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, Lipid profile, Haemogram, Serum Bilirubin, etc.

From inception, Indus Health Plus has been focusing on checkups primarily for the adults to address their lifestyle problems. However, during the past decade Indus has observed that lifestyle diseases have started affecting the younger population, irrespective of the gender. Diseases these days are not limited to adults; the younger age groups are also developing disease risk factors due to the changing environment and lifestyle. Health issues such as diabetes, heart ailments, digestive disorders, vitamin deficiency, infections go unnoticed if unchecked, resulting in serious health conditions in adulthood. Attending to these problems early can help in curbing the disease burden of the society by bringing a positive and healthy change on an individual level.

Mr Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director, Indus Health Plus says, “Indus Adolescent is designed for teenagers to help them live a healthy life and prevent unforeseen future illnesses. Children these days are exposed to a lot of risk factors like junk food, pollution, and lack of physical activity. These not only put their current health at risk, but also their health as adults. Hence, after a lot of deliberation with doctors and parents, we launched this special package.”

The adolescent package will currently be available in Mumbai, Pune, Indore and Nagpur, and gradually be available in other cities by mid-2018.According to a WHO report, it is estimated that 1.2 million adolescents died in 2015 (which is over 3000 every day), mostly from preventable or treatable causes. This package is an initiative to curb such instances.

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock