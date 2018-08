Indian medicine has made another remarkable achievement, thanks to the team of researchers from National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) who have successfully recognised the molecular and cellular mechanisms by which Zika virus results in microcephaly.

The envelop protein or E-protein of Zika virus responsible for the entry of the virus into the brain stem cells was also arresting the proliferation of human foetal neural stem cells and killing those cells which were turning neuron like, found the researchers. According to them, this combined effect curbs the foetal brain cells pool resulting in smaller size of brains. This is why babies with microcephaly are inevitably born with smaller size of brain compared to normal babies.

According to a recent report by the Hindu, Dr Pankaj Seth from the Department of Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience at NBRC and corresponding author of a paper published in the Cell Death and Differentiation journal, said: “Though more studies are required, neutralising the E protein of the virus can help prevent or reduce the harmful effects of the virus in a developing foetus. The E protein can be seen as a likely therapeutic target.”

Interestingly, the E-protein in Zika virus was found to be mutated and is way different from that of other flaviviruses like Dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis and more, the researchers found.

According to the report by the Hindu, Reshma Bhagat from NBRC and the first author of the paper, said: “When four proteins that have already been identified in other flaviviruses were over-expressed or produced in excess, the E protein was found to be more potent in arresting the proliferation of brain stem cells. The other three proteins were acting in a less significant manner. So we chose to further study the E- protein. We also sequenced the RNA of stem cells after exposure to E-protein to understand how the stem cell RNA gets affected.”

Image Source: Shutterstock