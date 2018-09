Amla or Indian gooseberry has been rightly called an Indian superfood. Packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals, amla has powerful healing properties that help us prevent and fight a number of diseases and conditions. The Indian gooseberry is popularly eaten raw, boiled, as a pickle and as a juice. Here are some incredible benefits of the Indian gooseberry or amla:

1) Amla is known to reduce total cholesterol (TC) level, LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) also known as the bad cholesterol, as well as triglyceride (TG) level. It is also known to increase the good cholesterol, High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL). The fruit has the ability to reduce cholesterol absorption from food and also fights the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase that plays a role in the formation of cholesterol.

2) Amla works as an immunity booster because of its high Vitamin C content. It can help you prevent cold, cough and flu if you eat it frequently.

3) Daily consumption of amla is highly recommended for diabetics. This is because amla is known to protect against insulin resistance and aid proper absorption of insulin thus reducing blood sugar levels in the body.

4) For men suffering from low sperm count, amla is a boon because it facilitates sperm production in males. The Indian gooseberry is also known to boost libido in men and improve sexual vigour and virility.

5) Amla helps fight against hypertension by widening blood vessels and helping new arteries (arteriogenesis) form in the body. It also helps in reducing systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

6) Feel motion sickness while travelling on road trips? Feeling nauseous in the morning during your pregnancy? Eat amla. The Indian gooseberry can actually help prevent vomiting.

7) Amla aids digestion by helping your body release gastric juices. If you experience any digestive issues like bloating, excessive gas or uneasiness after a heavy meal, you must eat amla.

8) According to Ayurveda, amla is excellent for your hair and skin because of its antioxidant properties that help fight signs of ageing like wrinkles and even premature greying of hair. Regular consumption of amla help keeps the skin firm and is good for strengthening hair follicles thus preventing hair fall.