We have been talking about how mental health is very important. 1 in every 5 Indian is said to suffer from some or the other mental illness. Statistically speaking, about 56 million individuals in India suffer from depression- according to the World Health Organization. According to the 2015-16 survey of National Mental Health Survey of India, common mental disorders in our country include depression and anxiety. Until recently, there were various arguments about why health insurance companies don’t cover mental health ailments. About 20 per cent of our population suffers from a mental illness and they are not covered by insurance.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), in its recent directive released on August 16 asked insurance companies to provide medical insurance for mental illness, as covered for physical illnesses. In the circular published by IRDA all insurance companies were reportedly asked to comply with the provision of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 with immediate effect.

What could this mean?

There are two aspects of looking at this move- One, the costs for mental medical aid will become cheaper. Two, if more people opt for it, the stigma attached to it may be reduced.

Lowering or rather eliminating the stigma around mental health has become the main concern of health experts now. This has become extremely important since experts believe that a lot of people do not opt for mental assistance owing to the stigma attached to it. Therefore, with this move and its efficient implementation, it is likely that the stigma around it will be reduced.

Image Source: Shutterstock