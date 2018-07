To lead an active life, one requires a good muscle health. To do your daily chores with ease, you need a good muscle health as well. Weak muscles can make you pro e to injuries and deteriorate your quality of life. Speaking about muscle health, the findings of the recently conducted study will alarm you. If you also take your health for granted then you should surely read this.

The South Korea-based Inbody, a global healthcare provider conducted a study in 8 cities like Hyderabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi to analyze the body composition of around 1,500 patients in the hospital between the age group of 30-55 years.

As per the findings of the study, the figures in Lucknow are 81 per cent for men and 79 per cent for women. 77 per cent of men and 80 per cent of women in Patna have poor muscle health.78 per cent of men and 72 per cent women from Hyderabad have a weak muscle mass. They to low protein intake their muscle health is also weak. While in Delhi, 64 per cent of men and women have a poor muscle health. In Mumbai, the figures are men- 73 per cent and women 61 per cent. 76 per cent men and 69 per cent of women in Ahmedabad have poor muscle health. 72 per cent men and 70 per cent of women from Chennai have poor muscle health. In Kolkata, 67 per cent men and 76 per cent of women have poor muscle health.

Rutika Murudkar, a clinical nutritionist specialized in diabetes and cardiac care at Naraindas Morbai Budhrani Trust for cancer patients, says to maintain a good muscle health include protein-rich foods like eggs, salmon, dairy products, lean chicken, soy, beans, quinoa and so on. Also, exercise regularly and ask your fitness trainer about the exercises you should opt to gain muscles. Do it under your trainer’s supervision as it will reduce your risk of getting injured.

Image Source: Shutterstock