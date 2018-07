Despite the ban on Genetically modified (GM) foods, the foods are being still sold in the Indian markets and form an important part of Indian platter. Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has revealed this in the resent study. Read on to know more…

As per scientific research, people who eat genetically modified foods their allergic reactions can increase to the type of food they are already allergic. You can face many health problems as your bodily toxicity will increase. It can have negative effects on your digestive system.

Genetically modified ingredients were present in local and imported edible oils, processed and packaged food and infant food items. The products contained soy, cottonseed and corn which are known as GM crops. 32 % were tested for GM positive. From 61 items, 21 had GM ingredients present in them and 18 of them were imported and didn’t display facts on the label.

CSE Director General Sunita Narain, in a statement by seindia.org, said, “Our government says that it hasn’t allowed the import of genetically modified products, but then how does it take place? As per our findings, regulatory agencies are a problem and not the laws.”

The production, sale and import of these foods are banned in the country Without the approval of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Deputy director general of CSE, Chandra Bhushan said, “We decided to do a reality check as we heard a lot about the presence of illegal GM food. The scale at which the GM foods have penetrated in the market is shocking. FSSAI has failed to curb the illegal sales even after not allowing any GM food on paper.”

A word of caution: Be careful while buying food items from the market. Take charge of your health and live a disease-free life.

Image Source: Shutterstock