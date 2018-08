India has banned the import of rabies vaccines from a Chinese manufacturer that allegedly fabricated records and also ordered an immediate withdrawal of rabies vaccines from the market. According to the National Rabies Control Programme, every year Rabies kills an estimated 20,000 people in the country. Rabies is spread when an infected animal scratches or bites another animal or human. Globally, the disease is most commonly caused by dog bites.

According to the statement of a government official, the Drug Controller General of India is likely to seek an explanation for supplying sub-standard medicine and to issue a show cause notice to the company which imports the vaccine.

The official said, “As per law, the importer should have informed us if there was any problem with the overseas supplier but he did not inform us.”

According to Firstpost.com report, the officials at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) are compiling a detailed report on the import and distribution of the vaccine.

China’s latest product-safety scare emerged more than a week ago with news that Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology had fabricated records and was ordered to cease production of rabies vaccines. The Chinese government, which has also announced nationwide inspections of vaccine production sites, has said the problematic vaccine did not leave Changsheng’s factory and was not put up for sale.

Last year, Changsheng’s vaccine for diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT) had also failed to meet quality standards, but 250,000 doses were sold.

China is regularly hit by scandals involving unsafe food, drugs or other products despite repeated official promises to root out the corruption and shoddy manufacturing that is usually blamed.

