It’s never too late to start a good habit and kick out an unhealthy one, especially when it comes to weight loss, fitness, healthy eating and overall health. On Independence Day, let’s aim to take freedom from bad habits that are holding us back and start on our journey of wellbeing and good health with some motivation from these eminent personalities.

Don’t skimp on sleep. Sleep for 8 hours like Jeff Bezos

Not much is known about the workout routine of the Amazon CEO, but when you see the world’s richest man’s ripped arms in photos, you know for a fact that he is serious about his fitness. What we know is that he ensures he gets eight hours of sleep every night. He has even stated that he doesn’t use alarm clocks and chooses to wake up naturally instead. He also believes in eating a hearty breakfast and devotes early mornings to his family.

Don’t wake up late. Start your day early like Indra Nooyi

4 am! That’s when Pepsi chairman Indra Noori wakes up every day. Studies have shown waking up early before sunrise has immense health benefits – it makes you more energetic, happier, more productive and lowers your risk of depression. Indra who recently stepped down as the CEO, reaches office by 7 am to take on her work.

Don’t get lazy in the morning. Play a sport like Anna Wintour

Did you know that the Vogue editirx plays tennis every single day at 5 am for an hour? Tennis is a full body workout which enhances flexibility, balance and coordination. Burns fats and calories and improves your heart and lung capacity? No wonder the 68-year-old has an envious body and a super successful career.

Don’t skip exercise because you don’t have time to go to a gym. Work out at home like Anand Mahindra

We saw the uber-fit Mahindra group chairman recently participated in the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge where he did the leg press. We have always wondered how he manages to be the way he is given his super busy schedule managing one of India’s most successful vehicle manufacturers. He revealed on Twitter that he concentrates on 3 areas during his workouts: flexibility, muscle toning and cardio. He does swimming, treadmill running and yoga stretches regularly. The Economic Times reports that he has a home gym where he works out every day. Many of us may not be able to afford to have full gyms at home, but what we can do, however, is just do some form of exercise like yoga at home, just like Mahindra.

Don’t force yourself to get healthy. Find and do what you love like Gautam Singhania

When your own spouse is a fitness trainer, you tend to be fit as well. There s no doubt that Nawaz Modi Singhania, wife of The Raymond Group’s chairman has a huge influence on Gautam Singhania. Besides, the usual workouts, Singhania credits motorsports for helping him stay focused and disciplined. In an interview to a TV channel, he revealed that the importance of taking up competitive sports. He said that his love for motorsports has made him develop a killer instinct and stay away from distractions in life thus improving his mental health.

