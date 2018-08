One of the best ways to ensure freedom from all types of diseases and health conditions is to eat right and healthy eating begins at home. Whether it is a regular meal or feasting for some celebration, nothing beats wholesome homecooked food. This Independence Day, why not treat your family to this unique tricolour recipe that will make for a great dinner? Chef Rupesh, The Earthplate, Hotel Sahara Star, tells you how to make tricolour stuffed ravioli.

Stuffed ravioli

Ingredients for ravioli filling

600gm Pumpkin

5-6 Shallots

3-4 Garlic cloves

1 tbsp Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

60 g walnut

100 g Parmesan cheese

A sprig of Oregano

Ingredients for ravioli dough

250 gm All-Purpose Flour

8 Egg yolks

1 Whole Egg

20 gm Olive Oil

25 gm Salt

Method

1. Place the pasta dough ingredients in a bowl and knead the dough until it gets smooth . Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hrs.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C. Cut the pumpkin into small cubes and coat in salt, pepper and 1 tbsp olive oil and bake for 40 minutes.

3. Let the pumpkin cool and then finely chop it. Add crushed walnut, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Toss the ingredients together.

4. When the dough is ready, cut into 8 pieces. Add green and orange food colouring to some of the pieces. Instead of artificial food colouring, try natural food colouring.

5. Put about ½ tbsp of filling into each ravioli. Press the edges together to prevent them from opening.

6. Make the sauce in a pan. Heat up some olive oil & sauté the finely chopped garlic for 2 minutes. Add cream and bring to boil while stirring. Add salt and pepper to taste. Simmer on low heat for about 5 minutes to reduce. Add parmesan cheese.

7. Meanwhile, cook the ravioli in boiling salted water. It takes about 3 minutes for them to float to the surface. This means they are cooked.

8. Transfer into the saucepan and add the fresh oregano leaves and stir to coat the ravioli.

9. Serve immediately with parmesan cheese and chopped walnuts.