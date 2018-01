India has come a long way since its Independence, but while we have moved on to more modern ways of living, some of our traditional practices still hold good in today’s context. Here is a list of 10 traditional Indian practices that not only make us proud to be Indian and the part of such a rich cultural heritage, but are quickly becoming the best way to stay healthy, naturally.

Eating with your hands

Indians, traditionally use their hands to eat. Be it rice, roti or any other type of food. But, did you know that the practice is actually great for your digestion, keeps all the five elements of your body in synch and protects your mouth from getting burnt apart from all the other health benefits it affords you? Well, with science proving all the health benefits of eating with your hands, we think it’s time you gave this practice a shot.

Sitting on the floor and eating

With the presence of tables and chairs in almost all homes, most Indians have given up on the practice of sitting on the floor while they eat. But, we suggest going back to your roots. Sitting on the floor and eating has a number of health benefits that you might not know about. Right from aiding in proper digestion to hastening your metabolic rate, having a traditional Indian meal on the floor can do you a great deal of good. Read more about the health benefits of sitting on the floor and eating.

Drinking warm water and honey, first thing in the morning

Most of us like to start out day with a steaming cuppa or maybe some masala chai, but having some warm water with honey and lemon instead, might just be a better idea. This concoction, used widely in India, is a great way to flush out toxins from your body, beats constipation, gives your digestion and metabolism a boost and can even help you lose weight. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? Well, you can read up on the health benefits of having warm water with honey and lemon.

Drinking water from a copper vessel

In ancient India, it was a common practice to have water that was stored in copper vessels. Now replaced with glass, plastic and steel containers, drinking water that has been stored in a copper vessel was actually an extremely beneficial practice. Not only does copper act as a natural antibactericidal agent, but it also helps replenish essential minerals and keeps you healthy. Here’s more about why drinking water from a copper vessel is great for your health.

Wearing a bindi

Previously, most Indian women and men used to sport a bindi, while the practice is commonly thought of as a form of adornment, there is much more that a bindi can actually do to make you healthier. In those days wearing a bindi was not only a way to add that extra special touch to a person’s sherwani or salwar kameez, but was also therapeutic in nature. Today scientists have discovered that wearing a bindi helps keep the muscles around your eyes and ears healthy, calms your mind, helps you focus and protects the third eye. You can find out more about why wearing a bindi is good for your health.

Piercing the ear lobes of young children

A tradition that most Indian families follow, getting a child’s ears pierced is often thought of as a cosmetic measure. But there is much more to the practice. Not only does piercing a child’s ear lobes help in his/her brain development, but it is also a potent acupressure and accupunture point that helps in strengthening a child’s reproductive organs, eyes and ears. Want to know how this practice helps? Read more about the 7 health benefits of ear piercing.

Using silver cutlery

Silver ware is now common all around the world, but in India the tradition of using silver utensils and plates has been the norm for ages. Why? You ask, well silver is a great bacteriacidal agent. By eating in a plate made of silver it helps replinish trace amounts of the metal, giving your body the exact amount of the minerals needed to remain healthy. While today using plates and glasses made of silver may have become a sign of vanity, the practice actually affords you a number of health benefits. Read more about why eating on a silver plate is healthy for you.

Making rangolis

Ever wonder why women adorn their doorstep with rangoli? Well, there are health reasons for this practice too. Traditionally, rangoli was made of powdered rice. This served as a great way to keep pests out of the home. Being a natural method of pest control, Indian households never really had to use any artificial means to keep common household pests at bay. Read more about why putting rangoli can be great for your health.

Eating soaked almonds

We have often heard our elders tell us that eating soaked almonds early in the morning is great to boost your memory. But this practice actually has a larger number of health benefits than you might know. Soaked almonds aid in digestion, controls your blood pressure, checks the rise of bad cholesterol and keeps your heart healthy. Read more about why eating soaked almonds is great for your health.

Having masala chai

That steaming hot cup of masala chai is a welcome break for many Indians. Filled with flavours from common Indian herbs, masala chai is one the most common go-tos for that instant energy boost. But did you know that your favorite cuppa affords you many more health benefits? Yes, it helps improve blood circulation, keeps you heart healthy, beats inflammation, fights colds and improves digestion. Read more about the amazing health benefits of masala chai.

So, this Republic Day, let’s celebrate the rich traditional roots we come from. While following things blindly might not be the beast choice, things proven by science can definitely give your health a much needed boost.

