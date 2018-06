It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Shikhar Dhawan or the ‘hurricane’ of the Indian cricket team has one of the fittest bodies! On Thursday, he left us spell-bound by becoming the first Indian player to score a century in Test cricket before lunch as he took charge in the one-off test against Afghanistan. This proud century makes Dhawan the 6th player in the world to score a century in the first session. With this dream century, the left-handed batsman has made us so proud! So here are few exercises from his workout session.

The actor seems to be a fan of boot camp training. This video of him performing the boot camp agility ladder drill is beyond perfect. The ‘slow-mo’ video captures his perfection with greater agility– quite clearly! This kind of agility drill is the best for an overall workout. Apart from improving your speed, leg-eye-brain coordination, it is also excellent for your joints, ligaments, tendons and heart health!

When the country drolled over the #FitnessChallenge on Twitter, Dhawan was challenged too! Here’s what he did to complete the challenge-

Though it is true that such a weight lift training will assure a chiselled body with toned muscle, the exercise is best for posture, better sleep, bone density, weight loss and upping your metabolism!

