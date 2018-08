Men, here is another reason for you to sleep for longer. Yes, according to a new study presented in a meeting at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2018, men who slept for lesser than 5 hours had twice the risk of developing major cardiovascular diseases in the next 2 decades than those who sleep for 7-8 hours.

Various studies, even earlier have shown conflicting evidence on whether shorter sleep span is associated with a greater chance of having a future cardiovascular event. However, this study investigated the relationship in 50-year-old men. It is no news that men who slept lesser than 5 hours each night had higher chances of contracting diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, low physical activity, however, this study reinstated these facts.

“For people with busy lives, sleeping may feel like a waste of time but our study suggests that short sleep could be linked with future cardiovascular disease,” said Moa Bengtsson, author of the study which was recently presented at a meeting in Germany.

Participants were followed-up for 21 years for the occurrence of major cardiovascular events, which included heart attack, stroke, hospitalisation due to heart failure, coronary revascularisation, or death from cardiovascular disease.

Compared to those with normal sleep duration, men who slept five or fewer hours per night had a two-fold higher risk of having a major cardiovascular event by age 71. The risk doubled after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors at the start of the study including obesity, diabetes, and smoking.

Bengtsson added, “This was an observational study so based on our findings we cannot conclude that short sleep causes cardiovascular disease, or say definitively that sleeping more will reduce risk. However, the findings do suggest that sleep is important – and that should be a wake-up call for all of us.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Image Source: Shutterstock